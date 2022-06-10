Tectonic Gold Plc - Queensland Copper Gold Campaign Update

10 June 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

QUEENSLAND COPPER GOLD CAMPAIGN UPDATE

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce remobilisation of the exploration team to the Specimen Hill project to prepare for drilling.

Mt Fane historic copper mine added to portfolio under license area EPM28296.

Highlights:

Technical team on the ground after long rainy season in Queensland Tracks expected to be dry enough for rig deployment in the next few weeks Diamond drilling at Goldsmith's Reef to be completed Mt Fane added to the portfolio following interest from potential JV partner

Further updates to come.

Queensland copper/gold campaign update.

With the rain finally breaking, Tectonic's exploration team has been able to access the Specimen Hill project site this week. The trip is to familiarise our new lead exploration geologist with the area and complete environmental checks and pre-mobilisation for drilling.

Despite widespread flooding in South-eastern Queensland over the last six months, the roads and tracks to Goldsmith's Reef appear in good order. Track clearance is required with fallen trees, however, subject to continued dry weather the contractors expect the tracks to firm up enough to allow heavy rig access in the next few weeks.

The priority is to complete the diamond coring program at Goldsmith's Reef which was disrupted in January. Goldsmith's Reef is a high-grade historic mine which was last in production pre-1920. Ores were selectively mined to a depth of only thirty meters. Tectonic's advanced geophysics program has remotely mapped these structures from surface to well below one hundred meters. Drilling will return core samples from one hundred meters and below to test and confirm continuity of gold mineralisation. This will inform JORC resource modelling.

Tectonic hosted a number of potential JV investors at site in 2021 to conduct due diligence for investment. One of these groups identified the Mt Fane historic copper workings along strike from Southern Copper as a high interest target and requested that we added this to the portfolio. The 4km+ long mineralised corridor at Specimen Hill presents with high grade gold closer to the intrusive heat source we have identified below Main Lodes, with copper becoming more dominant as we move past Goldsmith's Reef and on to Southern Copper and Mt Fane. Our expectation is that Mt Fane could provide a high-grade copper addition to the copper/gold discoveries throughout this corridor. With copper forecast to have a major supply deficit in the global energy transition, Mt Fane is a timely addition to the Specimen Hill portfolio.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"We are very happy to be back on the ground after such a long forced break. Fingers crossed we have no more rain and we can get the heavy equipment back onto the Goldsmith's Reef target in the weeks ahead. If we can get sufficient information from this campaign we will be looking to put maiden resource numbers together, but the primary aim is to complete the due diligence package for prospective joint venture investors."

