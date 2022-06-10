Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent operational updates for the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Niftable. Niftable has executed a partnership agreement with Whitby Arts Inc. (o/a "Station Gallery") and will aid Station Gallery in the creation of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") advise on the marketing strategy, sale of the NFTs and post-sale of the NFTs.

Station Gallery will source both the artists and artwork that will be minted as NFTs and look forward to working with Niftable in anticipation for the launch of their first collaborative piece this summer.

Station Gallery's mission is to unleash the power of arts and culture to educate, connect and inspire our diverse communities in meaningful and compelling ways.

For more information on Station Gallery, please visit: www.stationgallery.ca.

"This is a new frontier for artists in Whitby and we are pleased to partner with Niftable to explore new avenues of art experiences," said Natasha Downes, Executive Director of Station Gallery.

"We are extremely happy to have Station Gallery as a partner and help guide them through the NFT world. We continue to hold that NFTs are a new venue for charities to access for fundraising. Furthermore, we look forward to showcasing some of the artists and artwork from Station Gallery this summer," said Michael Yeung, President of Niftable Inc.

"We welcome Station Gallery as one of our partners for Niftable. We are excited for them to get into the NFT world. With another charity onboard, we continue to believe that the charity space for NFTs is a massive opportunity for our shareholders," said Paul Haber, CEO of the Company.

One Body Village

Niftable is also pleased to announce that One Body Village, in collaboration with Niftable intends to launch its next NFT by the end of this month. Niftable believes that NFT's and the crypto market are showing stability and timing would be ideal for the launch of a subsequent NFT.

About Station Gallery

Station Gallery is a public art gallery and a registered charity. SG is a creative hub in the community and shows art exhibitions of emerging, mid-career and established artists. SG brings art and culture to kids, youth, adults and families of all ages and abilities through programs, classes, and workshops, performances, and special events. Station Gallery is a resource to artists and champion of creativity and empowerment.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

