Selected projects will be awarded a fixed rate under a 20-year contract under the country's renewable energy certificate (REC) scheme and will sell electricity to local power distributors.The South Korean Energy Agency has launched the first of the two PV tenders planned for this year. In the procurement exercise, the agency intends to allocate 2,000 MW across four project categories: installations of less than 100 kW; projects ranging in size from 100 to 500 kW; PV arrays with a capacity between 500 kW and 3 MW; and solar plants with an installed power of over 3 MW. Selected projects will be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...