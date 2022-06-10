Xavier Dubois to offer insights on emerging risks and effective risk mitigation strategies facing financial institutions

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) Director of Technology Product Management Xavier Dubois will share his insights by participating in two panel discussions, one as a featured panelist and the other as moderator at the Risk EMEA 2022 conference in London, June 13-14.

On June 13, Dubois will be a panelist for a session, "Understanding the impact of inclusion of climate risk in internal and external stress tests" alongside Doug Baird, Head of Climate Risk Analytics and Pension RiskNatWest Markets;Ying Poikonen,Head of Modelling Group for EMEA RegionSumitomo Mitsu Banking Corporation; andGianluca Cantalupi, Global Head of Sustainability and Climate Risk,Credit Suisse

On June 14, he will be chairing the Financial Risk Stream and moderating the "Emerging Risks" keynote panel discussion, "Monitoring emerging risks on the horizon and developing effective mitigation strategies" featuring Jeff Simmons, Chief Risk Officer, MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V.; Cecilia Gejke, Chief Risk Officer, Private Banking Institution; and Mark Chaplin, UK Life Chief Risk Officer, Aviva Plc.

Risk EMEA brings together speakers and industry practitioners from the leading banks and financial institutions from across Europe to discuss and tackle some of the hottest industry topics including credit risk and financial resilience, regulatory developments and stress testing, climate risk, and digital transformation and risk technology.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer FRR's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes Wolters Kluwer's Regulatory Update Service. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management solution, meanwhile, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005038/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.Feider@wolterskluwer.com