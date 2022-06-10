- (PLX AI) - Boozt share fell another 3% in early trading, after analysts at Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation, saying the new guidance was too optimistic.
- • Boozt fell by double-digits yesterday after issuing a profit warning for the quarter and cutting the guidance for the year, now seeing adjusted EBIT of SEK 235-285 million
- • The new guidance still implies Boozt needs to grow in the second half of the year its adjusted EBIT by 1% after a 50% implied contraction in the first half; we consider this too optimistic, Nordea said
- • Price target cut to SEK 65 from SEK 90
