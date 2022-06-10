Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Qlosr Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (292/22)

On request of Qlosr Group AB (publ), company registration number 556870-4653, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class B shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 13, 2022. The company has 11,525,758,862 shares as per June 10, 2022 (933,491,911 class A shares and 10,592,266,951 class B shares). Shares Short name: QLOSR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,592,266,951 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005594801 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 258945 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556870-4653 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 84638072.