Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
10.06.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Qlosr Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (292/22)

On request of Qlosr Group AB (publ), company registration number 556870-4653,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class B shares to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 13, 2022. 

The company has 11,525,758,862 shares as per June 10, 2022 (933,491,911 class A
shares and 10,592,266,951 class B shares). 

Shares

Short name:               QLOSR B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,592,266,951     
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0005594801      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             258945         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556870-4653       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46
84638072.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
