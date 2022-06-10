Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Modern Times Group MTG AB (105/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Modern Times Group MTG AB's annual general meeting, held on June 8, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in relations 2:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from Jun 14, 2022. The order books will not change. Short name: MTG A Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000412363 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018012486 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 14, 2022 Short name: MTG B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000412371 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018012494 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 14, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com