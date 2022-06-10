Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
10.06.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Modern Times Group MTG AB (105/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Modern Times Group MTG AB's annual general
meeting, held on June 8, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with
redemtion in relations 2:1. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with
effect from Jun 14, 2022. The order books will not change. 

Short name:                 MTG A           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0000412363       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0018012486       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 14, 2022       



Short name:                 MTG B           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0000412371       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0018012494       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 14, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
