A further recognition of the Group's continued effort to gain greater control over the environmental impact of its terrestrial operations

All Eutelsat teleports in Italy certified to ISO 14001 in less than a year

Eutelsat's teleport in Turin, Italy, has just been granted ISO 14001 certification, testifying to the Group's commitment to mitigating the environmental impact of its terrestrial operations predominantly conducted at its teleports. Issued by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in certification services, the ISO 14001 certification is the latest addition to a similar award secured by Eutelsat's teleport in Cagliari (Italy) in July.

ISO 14001 is an international standard which provides a framework for monitoring and improving the environmental performance of companies. It certifies an environmental management system (EMS) defined as a set of processes designed to incorporate environmental considerations into other management systems within an organisation. For an EMS to qualify under ISO 14001, the company must be able to monitor its performance, reduce its carbon footprint, build awareness among its employees, and comply with all applicable environmental regulations, while seeking continuous improvement through the use of indicators and controls that allow for meaningful changes to be made to the system.

Eutelsat's Chief Technical Officer Pascal Homsy stated: "The certification is a clear demonstration of the Group's strong commitment to improving its environmental performance. Corporate Social Responsibility is a key pillar of our corporate strategy. We are very proud that our Turin teleport leads the way in our corporate commitment to society by receiving this certification, reflecting the extensive work and dedication of all our teams across this operational site

