Freitag, 10.06.2022
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
PR Newswire
10.06.2022 | 10:04
96 Leser
INACCESS: Record-Breaking Ultra Large PV Plant With Unity Controls

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inaccess has been awarded the PPC contract one of the largest single solar PV plants in the world, a 2GW photovoltaic project in the EMEA region.

Unity Power Plant Controller

The Unity Power Plant Controller (PPC) was selected for the grid integration and overall control of this record-breaking project currently under construction. Consisting of approximately 4 million bifacial solar panels and more than 80,000 trackers, this flagship PV plant will generate enough electricity for around 160,000 homes and mitigate 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Inaccess will deploy Unity PPC in a master-slave configuration that controls approximately 8,000 string inverters and a series of capacitor banks. The active and reactive power control functionality will be complemented by our state-of-the-art automatic voltage regulation, which is essential for the smooth integration of this landmark project into the grid. In addition, Unity's built-in redundancy will provide the necessary reliability and availability, guaranteeing the continuous and correct operation of the site control.
Learn more about Inaccess here.

Contact:
marketing@inaccess.com

INACCESS_Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836716/INACCESS_emea.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823228/INACCESS_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
