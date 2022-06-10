Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AegirBio AB (294/22)

With effect from June 13, 2022, the unit rights in AegirBio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AEGIR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041675 Order book ID: 259558 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 13, 2022, the paid subscription units in AegirBio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AEGIR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041683 Order book ID: 259561 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com