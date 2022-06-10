Anzeige
WKN: A2P7ZC ISIN: SE0014401121 Ticker-Symbol: 52Q 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
09:16 Uhr
1,359 Euro
-0,052
-3,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of AegirBio AB (294/22)

With effect from June 13, 2022, the unit rights in AegirBio AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
22, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AEGIR UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041675              
Order book ID:  259558                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 13, 2022, the paid subscription units in AegirBio AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AEGIR BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041683              
Order book ID:  259561                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
