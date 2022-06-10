Initial results from Discovery Silver's PFS metallurgical test program highlight the exceptional metallurgical performance at the flagship Cordero project, Osisko Gold Royalties signed a binding agreement relating to the previously announced metal stream at the Trixie mine, Aurania Resources, working closely with Metron Incorporated, finally finds the "Lost City" of Logroño de los Caballeros in Ecuador, A change in leadership is announced by Sibanye-Stillwater to further advance its strategic direction as a multinational mining and metals group, the main focus for Denarius Metals in the first quarter of 2022 was the continuation of the 23,500 m initial drilling program at its flagship Lomero project in Spain.