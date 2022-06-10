Anzeige
WKN: A3C4MW ISIN: SE0016785794  
10.06.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) (296/22)

At the request of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ), the trading in the
company's preference shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As
from June 13, 2022, the preference shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on June 10, 2022.

Short name:   EMIL PREF  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016785794
----------------------------
Order book ID: 236498   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
