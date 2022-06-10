- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell another 2.3% this morning even as Handelsbanken analysts said the worst should be over for the stock.
- • Ambu has fallen more than 50% year to date after cutting its guidance twice
- • CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez was replaced with board member Britt Meelby Jensen
- • Ambu has increased its product portfolio and is now ready to reap the rewards of its solid position in single-use endoscopes on a market that should growth organically by 15-18% per year through 2030, Handelsbanken said
- • The guidance downgrade improves Ambu's chances to meet expectations, and the share could benefit from positive newsflow around new product launches, Handelsbanken said
- • The analysts maintained a buy recommendation on Ambu, with price target DKK 195
