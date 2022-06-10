- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres says District Court of Helsinki has dismissed all charges regarding suspected securities market offences.
- • The prosecutor pressed in the fall 2020 charges for a disclosure offence against Hille Korhonen, Raimo Lind, Inka Mero, Hannu Penttilä and Petteri Walldén, who acted as members of Nokian Tyres plc's Board of Directors in 2015-2016 and against Ari Lehtoranta, who acted as President & CEO at the same time
- • The charges related to a stock exchange release given by the company on 29 February 2016, which was allegedly delayed
- • In addition, four persons who were employees at Nokian Tyres in 2015 were charged for abuse of inside information
- • The District Court of Helsinki has dismissed all charges and claims by the prosecutor in its ruling from today, Nokian Tyres said
