ZITADEL,innovator of a transformative identity management platform, announces $2.5M in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. The funding will help ZITADEL provide developers with a much-needed open-source alternative for their identity management needs and evolve its solution, scale sales growth, and nurture the open-source community. The current market landscape consists of established but closed-source players, including Auth0, Okta, Firebase, AWS Cognito, and others.

ZITADEL's founding vision was based on the creation of a streamlined, cloud-native identity management platform to speed time-to-market for software projects. Focused on the simplicity of integration, ready-to-use self-service features, a customizable and secure login with first-class support for passwordless authentication, and an API-first strategy, ZITADEL's unique turnkey platform offers developers unprecedented flexibility.

Developers often spend countless hours creating, configuring, and operating complex authentication and authorization systems. ZITADEL, which is built mainly in the Go programming language, solves these problems with easy-to-use integrations in multiple languages and frameworks. This flexibility enables developers to utilize prebuilt features provided by ZITADEL to dramatically improve their productivity. In addition, ZITADEL's capabilities address existing open-source projects which were not built for a cloud-native and serverless environment.

The ZITADEL team is working towards further enriching the solution's enterprise-readiness. New capabilities include multi-tenancy, unlimited audit trails, improved ability to self-host, and support for serverless deployments, plus the potential to extend ZITADEL's breadth with custom code created in WebAssembly. Combined with its cloud-native architecture, ZITADEL's self-hosting capabilities allow privacy-focused customers to own and control their data by running a dedicated version. ZITADEL's flexible model, with its span of smart efficiency enhancements, is already the go-to solution for numerous marquee enterprise customers.

The generous free tier of ZITADEL's cloud-hosted offering allows anybody to create a ZITADEL instance in under five minutes-without a credit card. In its ongoing commitment to deliver GDPR support to its customers, ZITADEL Cloud also provides the capability to define the country or geopolitical region in which to store their data.

"Amidst today's complex software projects, ZITADEL provides a turnkey solution that allows developers to get started easily with a secure login, user management, multi-factor authentication, social logins, authorization management, and great APIs. With ZITADEL, we provide an important component to improve the overall security of a project while reducing your time-to-market," said ZITADEL Co-Founder and CEO, Florian Forster.

"We're delighted to break new ground partnering with Florian and the ZITADEL team, our first-ever investment in a Swiss company. We believe the future of digital identities is passwordless. ZITADEL takes a developer-first, open-source approach to solving identity management. Its simple and easy-to-integrate building blocks help developers build secure authentication into their applications without requiring deep in-house expertise and resource commitment." said Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners. "ZITADEL is the latest addition to the Nexus family of over a dozen marquee commercial open-source companies," added Sharma.

About ZITADEL

ZITADEL is the modern open* alternative for Auth0, Firebase Auth, and AWS Cognito, as well as Keycloak, built for the container and serverless era. It provides customers a wide range of out-of-the-box features, including secure login, self-service, OpenID Connect, OAuth2.x, SAML2, branding, Passwordless with FIDO2, OTP, U2F, and an unlimited audit trail to improve the life of developers and developers. With its legal incorporation in Switzerland, ZITADEL is in the unique position of providing its cloud services even to customers with the strictest GDPR requirements. For more information visit https://zitadel.com, follow @zitadel on Twitter, or star the repository https://github.com/zitadel/zitadel on GitHub

About Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm partnering with extraordinary entrepreneurs to help build product-first software companies. With $2 billion under management, Nexus operates as one team across the U.S. and India. The Nexus portfolio includes Apollo.io, Aryaka, Clover Health, Delhivery, Druva, FingerprintJS, Hasura, H2O.ai, Infra Market, Kaltura, MinIO, Observe.ai, Postman, Pubmatic, Quizizz, Rancher, Rapido, Sibros, TileDB, Turtlemint, Unacademy, WhitehatJr, and Zepto. For more information, visit www.nexusvp.com or follow @nexusvp on Twitter.

