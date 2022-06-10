H.I.G. Bayside Capital ("Bayside"), the special situations and distressed debt affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mathilde Malezieux to Managing Director.

Mathilde has over sixteen years of investment banking and distressed investment experience. She previously worked at Nomura where she focused on European senior and mezzanine debt investments.

Executive Managing Director John Bolduc commented, "Since joining the firm, Mathilde has helped to grow the firm's distressed debt portfolio in Europe, successfully completing a number of investments at all levels of the capital structure and in a broad range of industries. We are delighted to expand her role within Bayside."

Co-Heads of Bayside's European special situations debt activities, Duncan Priston and Andrew Scotland, added, "We congratulate Mathilde on her well-deserved promotion. She has been a significant contributor to Bayside's success in Europe."

About Bayside Capital

Bayside Capital is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to provide capital solutions quickly, and the strategic and operational expertise to help support its investments. For more information, please refer to the Bayside website at www.bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts:

Duncan Priston

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

dpriston@bayside.com

Andrew Scotland

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

ascotland@bayside.com

John Bolduc

Executive Managing Director

jbolduc@higcapital.com