Freitag, 10.06.2022
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
10.06.2022 | 12:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Länsförsäkringar Bank AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash
Equity and Cash Fixed Income memberships of Länsförsäkringar Bank AB. The
membership will expire as of June 13th, 2022. 

Länsförsäkringar Bank AB has traded with member ID LFB the INET and SE LFB in
Genium INET Trading Systems. 

Member: Länsförsäkringar Bank AB
INET ID: LFB
Genium INET ID: SE LFB, LFBA
Last day of trading: 10th of June, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica
Nordberg (Fixed Income membership) on telephone +46 734 49 6633 or Felix von
Bahr (Cash Equity membership) on telephone +46 734 49 6495. 


Nasdaq Stockholm

