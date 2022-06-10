NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Länsförsäkringar Bank AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Equity and Cash Fixed Income memberships of Länsförsäkringar Bank AB. The membership will expire as of June 13th, 2022. Länsförsäkringar Bank AB has traded with member ID LFB the INET and SE LFB in Genium INET Trading Systems. Member: Länsförsäkringar Bank AB INET ID: LFB Genium INET ID: SE LFB, LFBA Last day of trading: 10th of June, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg (Fixed Income membership) on telephone +46 734 49 6633 or Felix von Bahr (Cash Equity membership) on telephone +46 734 49 6495. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073994