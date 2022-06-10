Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Lego Coin (LEGO) on June 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LEGO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022.





As a social meme token, Lego Coin (LEGO) aims to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world with features including LEGO staking, LEGO airdrops, LEGO Saving, LEGO Earning, multi-utility crypto wallet, and crypto payment gateway. The LEGO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Lego Coin

Lego Coin (LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through everyone's favorite toys: LEGO. The team has prepared some awesome project and features which will embrace digitalization experience, providing a fun, creative, imaginative, insightful, and a sense of belonging to all for the purpose of forming a solid and supportive community.

By using LEGO token, users will be able to trade crypto, forex and other assets with lower fees and daily liquidity payouts provision. There are many features that user can enjoy with Lego Coin, including LEGO staking, LEGO airdrops, LEGO Saving, LEGO Earning, multi-utility crypto wallet, and crypto payment gateway.

About LEGO Token

LEGO token will be used as an exchange medium for daily activities with real life usage including charities, payment method, loyalty programs, vouchers and NFTs. LEGO token holders will get the chance to enjoy various benefits from the community such as extra rewards on staking, earning and savings; up to 0% withdrawal fee; whitelist for exclusive LEGO products and events; higher airdrop token amount; etc.

Based on BEP-20, LEGO has a max supply of 100 trillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 99% is provided for the public, and the rest 1% is allocated to the team. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, investors who are interested in Lego Coin investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of LEGO token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

