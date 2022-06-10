Fluence speakers will address lighting trends in the horticulture industry and the growth of LED technology at five sessions across the three-day conference

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today its full speaker schedule, including CEO David Cohen and General Manager of EMEA Timo Bongartz, at the 2022 GreenTech Amsterdam conference, the leading global meeting place for the horticulture industry.

Fluence speakers will discuss new innovations in data-driven horticulture strategies, the latest research on the effects of next-generation lighting solutions for plant growth and the role of LED lighting in the cannabis industry. Fluence horticulture specialists will also be available to discuss the company's comprehensive product suite at booth No. 05.524. This includes display of Fluence's newest luminaires and lighting controls: RAPTR-the company's one-to-one HPS replacement fixture-Wireless Flex Dimming, SPYDR Fang, VYNE and RAZR Modular System.

"GreenTech Amsterdam is one of the world's premier agricultural conferences. The team at Fluence is excited to stand alongside some of the most notable experts in the industry in a series of informative panels for growers," Cohen said. "I always value the opportunity to speak face-to-face with our customers and gain valuable insight into what solutions growers are looking for. We're confident that Fluence's expanded product suite will support and exceed grower's expectations for crop performance."

Fluence's speaking sessions will include:

Medicinal cannabis in the spotlight (June 14, 11:00-11:45 a.m. CET) , featuring Casey Rivero, cannabis solutions architect for Fluence

, featuring Casey Rivero, cannabis solutions architect for Fluence Data-driven horticulture: Collecting and interpreting data, how much is enough? (June 14, 3:30-4:15 p.m. CET) , moderated by Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence

, moderated by Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence Leading the Cannabis Industry into the Next Decade (June 15, 2:15-3:00 p.m. CET) , moderated by Fluence CEO David Cohen and featuring Elad Toby, founder of Remy, Levin Amweg, co-founder and CEO of Cannerald, and Timo Bongartz, Fluence's general manager of EMEA

, moderated by Fluence CEO David Cohen and featuring Elad Toby, founder of Remy, Levin Amweg, co-founder and CEO of Cannerald, and Timo Bongartz, Fluence's general manager of EMEA Save energy by applying new innovations and solutions (June 16, 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. CET) , featuring Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence

, featuring Theo Tekstra, technical director of EMEA for Fluence Is Indoor Growing Sustainable? (June 16, 1:15-2:00 p.m. CET), featuring Timo Bongartz, general manager of EMEA for Fluence

"Our priority is to create and deploy the most advanced lighting solutions for the entire EMEA region and beyond," Bongartz said. "GreenTech is a critical opportunity to illuminate growers on what's possible when they convert to Fluence's LED lighting solutions. Growers, partners and colleagues: We can't wait to see you!"

For more information on Fluence, its products and the future of LED lighting, visit the team at booth No. 05.524, or visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

