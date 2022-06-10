- (PLX AI) - 3M Belgium has received approval to begin the process toward restarting its manufacturing operations at the Zwijndrecht facility, following the Company's previously announced investment in new and additional technologies to significantly reduce PFAS discharges and emissions from the facility.
- • 3M Belgium expects the process for restarting previously-idled operations at the facility to take at least several weeks
- • Belgian government authorities continue to maintain oversight of 3M Belgium's operations and compliance with applicable requirements at the Zwijndrecht facility
- • Company has been working with Belgian government agencies to address remediation related to legacy manufacturing of PFAS (PFOA/PFOS) at the Zwijndrecht facility
- • In addition to the investments the Company previously announced to advance remedial actions for the Zwijndrecht community to address such legacy manufacturing at the facility, the Company is in discussions with the Belgian government authorities regarding additional investments to fund further remediation actions related to PFAS (PFOA/PFOS) previously produced at the Zwijndrecht facility
