Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) (108/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the redemption shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 30, 2022. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: MTG IL A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012510 Order book ID: 259602 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: MTG IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012528 Order book ID: 259603 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com