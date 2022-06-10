Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
10.06.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) (108/22)

With effect from June 16, 2022, the redemption shares in Modern Times Group MTG
AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until and including June 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   MTG IL A                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012510              
Order book ID:  259602                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   MTG IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012528              
Order book ID:  259603                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
