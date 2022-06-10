Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Allerton Busan Group has today announced it will increase its commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG) and further align its values with the long-term interests of its valued clients and local communities.

In the past year, Allerton Busan Group has made significant progress toward embracing responsible investment criteria and integrating ESG issues into every aspect of its advisory and investment operations.

The firm has established a governance regime for business codes of conduct, corporate governance, and information and data security. It has launched an enhanced ESG due diligence process and strategies, educated its team members on ESG best practices, and bolstered its ESG capabilities by appointing dedicated leadership to drive the ESG efforts.

"Allerton Busan Group is pleased to be boosting its sustainable value through the integration of responsible investing and ESG policies across the business, and acting in the best long-term interests of our clients and surrounding communities. Our company has been increasingly committed to a broad range of responsible investment initiatives that help drive sustainable profitability growth for our clients, manage risk, provide support for employees, and positively influence the societies and communities we operate in," said Andrew Stanford, Executive Director of Corporate Equities at Allerton Busan Group.

The adoption of ESG has evolved significantly within the financial services sector. Firms like Allerton Busan Group have shifted their focus beyond CSR towards a more focused ESG agenda and adopted integration to develop responsible investing processes and purpose-driven best practices to achieve sustainability and digitalization targets.

"We believe it is important to have stringent ESG policies in place and conduct ourselves in accordance with industry best practices when it comes to sustainability. The rollout of our enhanced ESG due diligence process, strategies, and bolstered capabilities certainly reflect our strong commitment to ESG and responsible investing," added Ryu Min Su, Chief Executive Officer at Allerton Busan Group.

