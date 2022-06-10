-- WU-NK-101 exhibited enhanced metabolic flexibility and resistance to tumor microenvironment (TME) immunosuppression relative to conventional natural killer (NK) cells --

-- WU-NK-101 demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity in vitro and in vivo in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) --

-- Data support the development of WU-NK-101 for AML and solid tumor indications --

Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today presented new preclinical data demonstrating the enhanced anti-tumor properties of WU-NK-101, Wugen's lead memory natural killer (NK) cell therapy product. The data elucidate the unique cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype of WU-NK-101 and further support its clinical development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and a range of solid tumor indications. The findings will be presented during a poster session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress in Vienna.

"These data are foundational to our approach and confirm our development strategy as we advance WU-NK-101 for both AML and solid tumors," said Dan Kemp, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Wugen. "Today's presentation highlights key functional features of WU-NK-101: its unique CIML phenotype, enhanced metabolic fitness, and persistent cytotoxic activity, which is maintained even within the harsh immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Together, these data affirm our conviction in WU-NK-101 as a best-in-class allogeneic NK cell therapy. We are eager to continue development of WU-NK-101 and expect to advance into an initial clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) AML followed by additional studies in solid tumor indications."

Today's presentation highlighted the following:

WU-NK-101 cells have a unique CIML phenotype with improved activation, metabolic flexibility, and cytotoxicity compared to conventional natural killer cells (cNK).

In vivo activity of WU-NK-101 was confirmed in an AML THP-1 xenograft model, where both single- and multi-dose regimens effectively reduced tumor burden relative to vehicle controls. The data support a planned clinical trial of WU-NK-101 for patients with r/r AML.

WU-NK-101 also overcomes several limitations associated with NK cell therapy in solid tumors, with key features including enhanced metabolic fitness and adaptability and enhanced functionality in immunosuppressive TME conditions compared to cNK-functional characteristics supporting further development of WU-NK-101 in solid tumor indications.

The details of Wugen's poster presentation at EHA are as follows:

Title: WU-NK-101, An Allogeneic Memory NK Cell, for the Treatment of Relapse or Refractory (R/R) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

WU-NK-101, An Allogeneic Memory NK Cell, for the Treatment of Relapse or Refractory (R/R) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Session date and time: Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:30 5:45 p.m. CEST

Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:30 5:45 p.m. CEST Abstract Number: P1426

P1426 Presenting Author: Jan Davidson-Moncada, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Wugen

Additional meeting information can be found at www.ehaweb.org/congress.

About WU-NK-101

WU-NK-101 is a novel immunotherapy harnessing the power of memory natural killer (NK) cells to treat liquid and solid tumors. Memory NK cells are hyper-functional, long-lasting immune cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity and a cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype. This rare cell population has a superior phenotype, proliferation capacity, and metabolic fitness that makes it better suited for cancer therapy than other NK cell therapies. Wugen is applying its proprietary MonetaTM platform to advance WU-NK-101 as a commercially scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapy for cancer. WU-NK-101 is currently in development for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and solid tumors.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Wugen is leveraging its proprietary MonetaTM platform and deep genomic engineering expertise to pioneer a new class of memory NK cell therapies with a cytokine-induced memory-like (CIML) phenotype, uniquely designed to treat hematological and solid tumor malignancies. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

