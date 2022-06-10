BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market to Reach $286.08 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery metals market is projected to reach $286.08 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 34%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

In recent years, Li-ion batteries have registered an exponential surge in demand from the automotive industry, with sales of electric vehicles (EVs) reaching record heights.

The growing sales of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, and other consumer electronics have also created a growing demand for Li-ion battery metals as Li-ion batteries are an essential part of consumer electronics in the world.

Several organizations, research institutes, and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global lithium-ion battery metals market.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the lithium-ion battery metals market:

Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries from the automotive industry

Rising sales of consumer electronics products

Favorable policies from the government to support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Fluctuations in metal prices

Human rights issues related to cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Shivam Priyadarshi, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The demand for lithium-ion battery metals is rising due to the growing sales of electric vehicles and rising demand for consumer electronics around the globe. Moreover, growing investment from the industry players toward the R&D of new cell chemistries and lithium-ion battery metals coupled with the adoption of lithium-ion batteries as energy storage systems is expected to propel the growth of the lithium-ion battery metals market during the forecast period."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Metal Suppliers

Norilsk Nickel

BHP

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Tianqi Lithium

Company Type 2: Cell Chemistry Suppliers

Umicore

L&F Corporation

Nichia Corporation

BASF TODA Battery Materials LLC

Toda Kogyo Corporation

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major factors and trends impacting the market for lithium-ion battery metals?

How has COVID-19 impacted the lithium-ion battery metals market across the globe?

How is the Ukraine - Russia conflict expected to affect the lithium-ion battery metals market in the near future, especially in the supply chain of lithium-ion battery? What are the steps taken by the key players to mitigate this situation?

How is lithium-ion battery recycling expected to affect the lithium-ion battery metals market in the coming years? Does it have the potential to bridge the gap between the supply and demand for metals from the lithium-ion battery market?

Which are the leading constituent metals, cell chemistries, and end-use applications in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

What are the latest developments in various countries across the globe regarding the lithium-ion battery metals market and what are the consumption patterns, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

Are there any government regulations (regional/global) impacting the lithium-ion battery metals market? Moreover, what are some of the bottlenecks around the adoption across different regions and countries?

