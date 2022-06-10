Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Gold Terra Resource Corp (TSXV: YGT) invites you to visit them at Booth #2304 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

On Tuesday, June 14th at 10:15 AM, Chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton will be a guest panelist at the Canada's North: Exploring for Gold session at the INVEST CANADA NORTH FORUM being held at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre Hotel Ballroom "A". To register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pdac-2022-invest-canada-north-forum-tickets-356664893297.

About Gold Terra Resource Corp

The Yellowknife City Gold (YCG) project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option on the past producing Con Mine (1938-2003) which produced 6 Moz at a gold grade between 15 to 20 g/t. The Campbell Shear is part of the YCG which lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada. With a current mineral resource of 1.2 Inferred Moz (March 2021), and after adding more than 25,000 metres of drilling, the next updated resource is scheduled for release in Q4 2022.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

