Financial services company, Allerton Busan Group is to launch a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research department that aligns with the company's strategy in Toronto, Canada this year

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Allerton Busan Group has announced the forthcoming launch of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research unit, an expanded research division within its Retail Trading office in Toronto.

The launch of its ESG research unit comes after increasing client demand for insights and analysis in the vertical. The unit will provide the company's financial advisors with multi-dimensional analysis on ESG performance and assess how ESG factors affect financial risk.

"We are committed to continually improving and reimagining our research function, and this means we need to upscale our resources to stay ahead of the curve and provide our financial advisers with the tools they need to deliver for their clients," said Neill Moore, Chairman of the Board at Allerton Busan Group.

Recent growth in ESG and sustainable investing has given rise to specialist funds and market behaviors. As a result, financial services firms like Allerton Busan Group need to offer in-depth research, product strategies, marketing, and reporting that meet ESG investors' differentiated needs.

Furthermore, investors are now demanding specifics on how businesses are decreasing their carbon footprint and enhancing diverse and inclusive hiring procedures, for instance.

"We are excited to bring our clients comprehensive, integrated research and analysis on ESG investments. Our new ESG research unit is a great example of how Allerton Busan Group is raising the bar for transparency and greater depth in research, and we want to keep bringing these new initiatives to our advisers," said George Baxter, Director of Institutional Trading at Allerton Busan Group.

Our Company

Allerton Busan Group is a financial services company committed to managing your finances and creating an environment where you, your business, and your family can thrive both now and in the future.

Media Relations

Austin Arnold | Research & Analysis Executive

Email | austin.arnold@abg-management.com

Phone | +1 437 837 1110

Address | 17F Sterling Tower, 372 Bay Street, Toronto

Source: Allerton Busan Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127135