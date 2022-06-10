Three-time MMA world champion and PUMA Ambassador Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares her vision of mixed martial arts, as part of PUMA's "Only See Great" platform, as she prepares for her rematch fight against Zhang Weili on Sunday, June 12 in Singapore.

In a video interview Joanna talks about her training approach, her victories and what it means for her to be part of PUMA's "Only See Great" campaign: "What separates being good from being great? It's all about standing your ground and walk it like you talk it. It doesn't matter how hard the road is, you have to get it. Per aspera ad astra!" Joanna says.

The mosaic of cultures and languages of Singapore reflects not only the diversity of MMA but also Joanna's skills. Against the background of iconic places in Singapore, she performed sequences of movements related to techniques such as: Muay Thai, Wrestling or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, showing the range of her physical abilities. For Joanna MMA is about having different skills: "It's many things. Just like Singapore. And me. That's why I'm here to fight. I only see great."

The idea for PUMA's "Only See Great" campaign was inspired by cultural icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter who first said: "I only see great. I don't see good. I don't see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last."

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

