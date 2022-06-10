Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
Dow Jones News
10.06.2022 | 14:19
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021

DJ EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021 10-Jun-2022 / 14:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has today published its Report on payments to governments (the "Report") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Report discloses payments made to governments where the Company conducts its extractive activities.

The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 "Report on payments to governments", issued by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

The Report is available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  167618 
EQS News ID:  1373191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
