Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Polygiene AB changes name to Polygiene Group AB (299/22)

Commencing June 13th , Polygiene AB shares will be traded under its new name, Polygiene Group AB. New company name: Polygiene Group AB ----------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: POLYG ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007692157 ----------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.