Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGC1 ISIN: SE0007692157 Ticker-Symbol: 44P 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
13:00 Uhr
1,400 Euro
+0,040
+2,94 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYGIENE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYGIENE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2022 | 14:29
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Polygiene AB changes name to Polygiene Group AB (299/22)

Commencing June 13th , Polygiene AB shares will be traded under its new name,
Polygiene Group AB. 

New company name:   Polygiene Group AB
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged short name: POLYG       
-----------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:  SE0007692157   
-----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
POLYGIENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.