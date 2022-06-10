Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Participate in BIO International Convention

Jaguar seeking partnering meetings at BIO 2022 related to the company's novel plant-based FDA-approved anti-secretory agent for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its large proprietary library of medicinal plants, including plants with novel psychedelic and other psychoactive effects

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Karen Brunke, PhD, the company's Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, will be attending BIO 2022, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from June 13 - 16, 2022. Dr. Brunke will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

"Jaguar is seeking partners for collaborations related to potential follow-on indications for the novel mechanism of action (MOA) of our anti-secretory antidiarrheal drug product, crofelemer, which is FDA-approved under the name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy, and is the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance," said Dr. Brunke. "We are looking for partners for crofelemer for treatment of CTD, which is in late Phase 3, and for treatment of IBD, which is Phase 2-ready. Jaguar is also actively seeking partnership opportunities related to our proprietary library of medicinal plants - which includes plants with novel psychedelic and other psychoactive MOAs - in conjunction with the expanded botanical drug development capabilities that will result from our expected collaboration with Filament Health Corp."

On June 9, 2022, Jaguar and Filament announced an intended collaboration to develop botanical prescription drugs for specific psychoactive target indications.

Jaguar's library contains information about thousands of plants and plant extracts, stemming from ethnobotanical investigation by Jaguar and members of the Scientific Strategy Team (SST) for the company's previous research efforts and now from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI). The ETI SST consists of leading and globally renowned ethnobotanists, physicians, and pharmacologists, as well as experts in the fields of natural product chemistry and neuropharmacology.

Crofelemer is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy.

Jaguar established Napo Therapeutics in Italy in 2021 to expand crofelemer access in Europe and granted Napo Therapeutics an exclusive license to crofelemer for this region. Napo Therapeutics' mission is to provide access to crofelemer in Europe to address significant rare disease indications, focusing initially on clinical development and future registration in Europe of crofelemer for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a debilitating orphan disease. Crofelemer has received orphan drug designation in the U.S. and the European Union, and is currently the subject of a Napo Therapeutics-sponsored investigator-initiated proof-of-concept trial for this indication.

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Brunke, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration.

About BIO and the BIO International Convention

BIO is the world's largest biotechnology organization, providing advocacy, business development and communications services for more than 1,200 members worldwide. Our mission is to be the champion of biotechnology and the advocate for our member organizations - both large and small. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology technologies. Corporate members range from entrepreneurial companies developing a first product to Fortune 100 multinationals. We also represent state and regional biotech associations, service providers to the industry and academic centers. Currently there are over 3,000+ international and domestic companies registered to attend BIO 2022 across the biotech industry.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar Health will participate in BIO 2022, and the expectation that Jaguar's planned collaboration with Filament will result in expanded botanical drug development capabilities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704638/Jaguar-Health-to-Participate-in-BIO-International-Convention-BIO-2022