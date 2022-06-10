Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Predicted to Hit $29,390.20 Million, Growing at 13.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 [290-Pages] | Proclaimed by Research Dive

The rising need for animal cruelty-free drug development testing methods is fueling the global non-animal alternative testing market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia Pacific region is likely to lead the market.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, "Non-animal alternative testing Testing Market by Technology (Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, and Omic Technology), Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, and Ex-vivo), End-user (Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemical Industry, and Food Industry), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

The global non-animal alternative testing market is expected to garner $29,390.20 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market:

The market is segmented based on technology, method, end-user, and region.

The omic technology sub-segment of the technology segment is estimated to witness accelerated growth by surpassing $2,483.70 million in the estimated period . This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for omic technology, as it offers a thorough analysis on the human cells as well as drug interaction and also aids in comprehending the genetic makeup of the unhealthy cells. Scientists use this information to design drugs that can easily attack the defective gene of the diseased cell.

The ex-vivo sub-segment of the method segment is anticipated to observe speedy growth and surpass $3,536.50 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising preference for artificial organs in the cosmetic sector to perform sensitivity tests of the cosmetic products. As ex-vivo technique offers an artificial human environment, and thus provides a model for product testing, its demand is increasing in the cosmetic industry.

The chemical industry sub-segment of the end-user segment is anticipated to observe accelerated growth and collect a revenue of $2,371.0 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising use of non-animal alternative testing methods in the chemical industry for testing the effectiveness and sensitivity of chemicals of novel products before they are made available for human use.

Among regions, the Asia Pacific non-animal alternative testing market is projected to observe augmented growth and garner $4,761.20 million in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the rising restrictions on using animals in pre-clinical trials owing to surging ethical disputes on animal cruelty in this region.

Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global non-animal alternative testing market is a significant rise in the demand for drugs and medicines among people due to growing prevalence of various aliments worldwide. In addition, increasing focus of market players on the development of novel products, such as artificial organs, to fulfil the increasing demand for innovative drug testing options for numerous sicknesses, for instance, diabetes, is projected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, absence of knowledge about the use and benefits of non-animal alternative testing among drug developers is projected to deter the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the growth of the global non-animal alternative testing market in 2020. In the pandemic period, the pharmaceutical sector has witnessed a significant rise in the need for medicines, as people became more conscious about their health and well-being. Also, many drug developers refrained from working in wet laboratories and functioning in direct contact of animals and human during pre-clinical drug testing. As a result, the demand for non-animal alternative testing has greatly surged; which is fueling the non-animal alternative testing market growth amidst the pandemic period.

Top Players of the Non-animal alternative testing Market

The major players of the global non-animal alternative testing market are

1.Vitrocell Systems GMBH

2.Biovit

3.Emulate, Inc.

4.MB Research Laboratory

5.Tara Biosystems

6.Bio- Rad

7.Evotec

8.Hurel Corporation

9.Tissues GmbH

10.Abbott Laboratories

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in Secember 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, introduced the Innovative Science and Technology Approaches for New Drugs (ISTAND), an experimental program that will aid in reducing and replacing animal testing as part of drug invention.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Non-animal Alternative Testing Market:

Significance of Non-Animal Alternative Testing Methods

Acquisitions Like That of MatTek Corporation by CELLINK to Propel the Growth of the Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market

