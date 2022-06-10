Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) invites you to visit them at Booth #2630 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

The Canadian Space Mining Corporation will be exhibiting at PDAC for the first time. Since its founding in 2020 by Entrepreneurs Daniel Sax and Dieter MacPherson, the CSMC has fundamentally changed the conversation around space resources in Canada. CSMC believes that it can build a world leading space resources business in Canada, leveraging the country's world leading natural resource industry and technical capabilities. CSMC brings decades of institutional and entrepreneurial experience within space and mining, having pulled together a world class team including the ex COO of MDA, Marc Donato, one of the most accomplished aerospace engineers in Canada's history, as well as prize-winning physicist and 13x start-up founder Richard Boudreault.

A new space race is upon us, with a return to the moon already afoot. The NASA, ESA, the CSA, and the international community are forging ahead with the Artemis missions, which will land astronauts once again on the lunar surface around 2025, and culminate in establishing a permanent human presence on the lunar surface by the early 2030s. Focused on the development of lunar resources to meet the looming international demand forecasted for water and oxygen in the lunar environment for life support and refueling, CSMC.

Last week the CSMC was awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to lay out a vision in a concept study for what Canada's contributions to the lunar environment can be, in mining and In Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Canada. Canada seeks new ideas for its next iconic space program, after the Canadarm3, which will be deployed on the new space station in lunar orbit, Gateway. CSMC was the only start-up to be awarded one of seven contracts as part of the Lunar Surface Exploration Initiative (LSEI). CSMC is grateful for the opportunity and support of the Canadian government and the CSA to conduct this important work.

CSMC looks forward to meeting with those from the mining industry at PDAC at Booth #2630, as it charts out a bold vision for mining outside of earth's gravity, and seeks to drive relationships forward with strategic partners, investors, and collaborators. One of CSMC's values is: "it takes a village", and while the challenges of building civilization scale infrastructure on another planet are immense, they are achievable.

Fundamentally CSMC believes that the technology and capabilities associated with building remote infrastructure on other celestial bodies has direct applications to the largest problems facing earth, such as clean water, clear air, and the transition to net-zero. It is developing technologies to solve these problems and is seeking to commercialize them back on our most important planet, Earth.

About CSMC

Founded in 2020, The Canadian Space Mining Corporation is a lunar resource company focused on creating the infrastructure to support life in space. From advanced machinery, to off-planet oxygen generation and AI, The Canadian Space Mining Corporation provides critical resources to facilitate the next generation of space exploration. With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton, CSMC is Canada's leading space mining company, and is ushering in a new era for the Canadian space and resource sectors.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Canadian Space Mining Corporation

Daniel Sax, Co-Founder & CEO

833-462-6006 (GO2-M00N)

get.involved@csmc-scms.ca

https://csmc-scms.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127228