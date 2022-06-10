DJ SWEF: Result of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of AGM 10-Jun-2022 / 14:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Results of Ninth Annual General Meeting

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, 10 June 2022, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2021. 277,352,484 0 10,000 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2021. 277,338,392 14,092 10,000 3. To approve the Directors' amended Remuneration for the period ended 31 December 2022. 276,005,261 1,347,223 10,000 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 259,356,335 18,006,149 0 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 276,021,747 1,340,737 0 6. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 276,021,747 1,340,737 0 7. To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 277,348,868 13,616 0 8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 277,024,427 338,057 0 9. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 277,348,868 13,616 0 10. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 277,362,484 0 0 11. To approve the increase to the total aggregate Director Fee amount per annum. 277,282,457 80,027 0 Special Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares (equal to 10% of the Ordinary Shares). 277,337,484 25,000 0 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply Pre-Emption Rights (up to a maximum of 10% of the Ordinary Shares). 277,303,520 58,964 0 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 277,029,608 307,876 25,000

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Ninth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 17 May 2022, copies of which are is available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Stuart Klein

Neil Winward

Gaudi Le Roux

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Hannah Ratcliff Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 167655 EQS News ID: 1373239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)