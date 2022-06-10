DJ Superdry plc: Directorate change

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

10 June 2022

Directorate change

Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed the Board of Superdry that, following his acceptance of a position as a Non-Executive Director with Starling Bank Limited, he will not stand for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the Autumn.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2).

