Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
08:03 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,060
-3,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8701,95017:20
1,8901,93017:17
Dow Jones News
10.06.2022 | 15:37
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Directorate change

DJ Superdry plc: Directorate change

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Directorate change 10-Jun-2022 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

10 June 2022

Directorate change

Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria has informed the Board of Superdry that, following his acceptance of a position as a Non-Executive Director with Starling Bank Limited, he will not stand for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the Autumn.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2). 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  167619 
EQS News ID:  1373199 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

SUPERDRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.