Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors 10-Jun-2022

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

10 June 2022

Changes in role, functions and responsibilities of directors

Superdry announces that Peter Sjölander, Chair of the Board, has stepped down as Chair of the Nomination Committee and that Helen Weir, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed Chair of the Nomination Committee with effect from 9 June 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3).

