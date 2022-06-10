In other news, Plug Power revealed plans to build a 35-ton-per-day green hydrogen generation plant at Belgium's Port of Antwerp-Bruges and UK researchers developed an artificial leaf device made from bismuth oxyiodide that is able to harvest sunlight to produce hydrogen fuels.Peel NRE, part of UK-based Peel L&P, has received approval from the West Dunbartonshire Council in the United Kingdom for its planned GBP 20 million ($24.8 million) facility in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, that will turn waste plastic into hydrogen. The plant will be the second of its kind in the UK. The 13,500-ton facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...