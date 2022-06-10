WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 263,611

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 197,709

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 4,290



100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 70,192 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 70,192 - adjusted awarded



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 146,084

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 109,563

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,377



100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 38,898 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 38,898 - adjusted awarded



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name STEPHANIE COX 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 125,051

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 93,789

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,035



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 33,297 adjusted award £2.29 7,914 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 33,297adjusted awarded

7,914 shares sold at £2.29 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL COLLINS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,131

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 34,599

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 750



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 12,282 adjusted award £2.29 4,850 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 12,282adjusted awarded

4,850 shares sold at £2.29 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LESLEY BIRSE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,361

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 19,771

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 429



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 7,019 adjusted award £2.29 2,771 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 7,019adjusted awarded

2,771 shares sold at £2.29 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPHSCZURKO 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 68,993

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 51,745

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,122



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 18,370 adjusted award £2.29 4,367 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 18,370 adjusted awarded

4,367 shares sold at £2.29 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HSSES b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 73,305

SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 54,979

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,192



80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.



DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 19,518 adjusted award £2.29 4,640 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 19,518adjusted awarded



4,640 shares sold at £2.29 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them