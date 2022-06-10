WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 10
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 263,611
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 197,709
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 4,290
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|70,192 - adjusted awarded
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 146,084
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 109,563
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,377
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|38,898 - adjusted awarded
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|STEPHANIE COX
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 125,051
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 93,789
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,035
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 33,297adjusted awarded
7,914 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,131
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 34,599
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 750
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|12,282adjusted awarded
4,850 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|LESLEY BIRSE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,361
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 19,771
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 429
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|7,019adjusted awarded
2,771 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|JOSEPHSCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 68,993
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 51,745
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,122
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|18,370 adjusted awarded
4,367 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HSSES
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 73,305
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 54,979
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,192
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|19,518adjusted awarded
4,640 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MARTIN MCINTYRE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 49,971
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 37,479
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 813
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|13,305adjusted awarded
5,253 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE