WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 10

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 263,611
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 197,709
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 4,290

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL70,192
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		70,192 - adjusted awarded

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 146,084
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 109,563
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,377

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL38,898
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		38,898 - adjusted awarded

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEPHANIE COX
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 125,051
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 93,789
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 2,035

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 33,297 adjusted award
£2.29 7,914 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 33,297adjusted awarded
7,914 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name MICHAEL COLLINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,131
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 34,599
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 750

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 12,282 adjusted award
£2.29 4,850 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		12,282adjusted awarded
4,850 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name LESLEY BIRSE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,361
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 19,771
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 429

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL7,019 adjusted award
£2.292,771 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		7,019adjusted awarded
2,771 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JOSEPHSCZURKO
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 68,993
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 51,745
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,122

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 18,370 adjusted award
£2.29 4,367 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		18,370 adjusted awarded
4,367 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HSSES
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 73,305
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 54,979
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,192

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 19,518 adjusted award
£2.29 4,640 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		19,518adjusted awarded

4,640 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMARTIN MCINTYRE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 49,971
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED - 37,479
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 813

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 13,305 adjusted award
£2.29 5,253 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		13,305adjusted awarded
5,253 shares sold at £2.29
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-09
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
© 2022 PR Newswire
