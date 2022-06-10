Torq Resources announced plans for a follow-up drilling program to expand on the new discovery at its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project, new cash pours into Tier One Silver's accounts from a non-brokered CAD 3.3 million private placement, Maple Gold Mines announced a CAD 4.8 million increase in the second year exploration budget at Douay and Joutel and Condor Gold announced significant assay results near surface from sampling of geotechnical drill holes at the La India open pit are announced.