Freitag, 10.06.2022

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation & Transaction Matching Named Best Financial Management Solution by SIIA CODiE Awards

CCH Tagetik's expert solution was selected from a talent-packed field of nominees for its consistency and harmonizing traits

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services today announces its CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation & Transaction Matching expert solution, which reconciles balance sheets and other income statements, has been granted the 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for the Best Financial Management Solution. The prestigious global CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products.

Wolters Kluwer (PRNewsfoto/CCH Tagetik)

"CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation & Transaction Matching was designed to create consistency for our customers across all accounts by harmonizing data company-wide; the CODiE award reflects our teams' success in driving innovation," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "We are delighted to receive this honor and to be recognized as the industry's best, showing our continued commitment to our customers and their businesses."

CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation & Transaction Matching provides CFOs, and the Office of Finance with the ability to automate, analyze and reconcile accounts and high-volume transactions to accelerate the financial close and improve control while optimizing corporate governance. Finance departments benefit from a comprehensive, flexible solution including close & consolidation, planning and analysis, reporting, disclosure, iXBRL, and now account reconciliation in one trusted, unified solution.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. The long-running premier awards program for the software and information industries is produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. CCH Tagetik was selected as one of five finalists across 45 business technology categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

The nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers, and investors, whose evaluations determined the finalists. Then SIIA members voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.

"This win further exemplifies CCH Tagetik's commitment to CFOs and the Office of Finance," said Gärtner. "Instead of spending hours investigating a discrepancy and manually reconciling it, finance professionals can use the award-winning solution to flag high-risk items instantly, automating processes and freeing up time for value-added tasks. With greater accuracy and speed, finance can report more quickly with confidence."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Beatriz Santin
CCH Tagetik
+1 339 229 2447
Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Jackie Hyland
CCH Tagetik
+1 984 218 5410
Jackie.hyland@wolterskluwer.com

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
