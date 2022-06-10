The "Global Ammunition Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammunition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising terrorists and hostilities across the globe.

According to the Our World in Data in 2018, around 21,000 casualties happen every year due to terrorism, globally. Moreover, over the past five years, terrorist attacks were increased by 320.0% in North America, Western Europe, and Oceania. In response to the increasing terrorist attacks, the military organizations are expanding their artillery reserves to deal with the conflicts with the neighboring nations; which is likely to create a substantial scope for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global ammunition market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as small caliber, medium caliber, and large caliber. The large caliber segment of the market is projected to hold the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is segmented as non-lethal and lethal. The lethal segment of the market is projected to hold the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period. While, based on the end-user, the market is segmented as civilian and military. The military segment of the market is projected to hold the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global ammunition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to hold a significant market share. The US and Canada are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the ammunition market in the region.

Further, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp., Nammo A/S, Nexter Group, Northrop Grumman Corp., Remington Arms Co., Rheinmetall AG, Sierra Bullets, and Vista Outdoor Inc. among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global ammunition market.

New product launches developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global ammunition market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global ammunition market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global ammunition market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Ammunition Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Small Caliber

5.1.2. Medium Caliber

5.1.3. Large Caliber

5.2. Global Ammunition Market by Application

5.2.1. Non-lethal

5.2.2. Lethal

5.3. Global Ammunition Market by End-User

5.3.1. Civilian

5.3.2. Military

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles

Ammo, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

CBC Global Ammunition

General Dynamics Corp.

Global Ordnance

Jagemann Stamping Co.

MESKO

Nammo A/S

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Remington Arms Co.

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Group

Sierra Bullets

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corp.)

