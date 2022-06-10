Company to showcase new Human Risk Assessment solution; allow participants to discover their own risk assessments.

AwareGO, a global provider of human cyber risk and awareness solutions, today announced that the company will be presenting and exhibiting at the upcoming 2022 Infosecurity Europe conference and expo. Taking place at ExCeL London from 21-23 June 2022 Infosecurity Europe is the largest cyber security event for the information security community.

In attendance from AwareGO will be Ragnar Sigurdsson, AwareGO's founder and current Head of Research and Development, and Dr. Maria Bada, External Behavioral Scientist, as well as additional team members. AwareGO will be participating as an exhibitor located at booth C109. Attendees will be able to participate in a special miniature edition of AwareGO's Human Risk Assessment, specifically set up for the conference. The participation can be done hrough their phones and will allow spectators to see the aggregated cybersecurity score of the conference live. Additionally, AwareGO's security experts and company representatives will be available to provide demonstrations of AwareGO's solutions.

Dr. Maria Bada will be on the Keynote Stage on Wed, June 22 from 11:20 11:40 with a presentation on "Securing Against Unknown Threats Through End-User Behaviour Analytics." During this session Bada attendees will learn about measuring and quantifying employee knowledge and behavior and the importance of using a personalized approach, based on behavioral science, to measure employee cyber resilience and utilize data to create effective cybersecurity awareness programs.

AwareGO recently announced the release of Human Risk Assessment for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on human-behavioral science, the secure cloud-based solution allows companies to measure employees' knowledge and behavior across several recognized human threat vectors, such as phishing, remote/hybrid work, passwords, and more, ultimately quantifying the company's cyber resilience. Its interactive experience, friendly environment, and instant feedback make AwareGO's Human Risk Assessment a transformative and indispensable tool for organizations striving to educate employees better and reduce cybersecurity risks.

WHAT: Infosecurity Europe 2022 WHERE: Booth C109 WHEN: Tuesday, June 21-Thursday, June 23, 2022 WHO: Ragnar Sigurdsson, Head of Research and Development Dr. Maria Bada, Behavioral Scientist and Cyber Security Expert Dr. Ari Kristinn Jonsson, CEO, former NASA Ames Center Research Scientist REGISTRATION: Register for Infosecurity Europe 2022

AwareGO is a recent recipient of four gold awards from the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and have been shortlisted for a 2022 SC Award Europe in the Best Behavior Analytics Enterprise Threat Detection category for their Human Risk Assessment. AwareGO's training content was also selected as a two-time Bronze Winner for The Telly Awards and AwareGO named to the CYBERTECH 100 list for the second year running.

About AwareGO

AwareGO is a global provider of human cyber risk and awareness solutions that help enterprises, and SMEs identify, quantify and remediate the human risk factor when it comes to cybersecurity. To date, AwareGO has successfully helped train more than 8 million employees worldwide. Based in Iceland, the company has locations in the United States, Czech Republic, and Croatia. For more information, visit awarego.com.

