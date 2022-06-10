Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
München
10.06.22
08:11 Uhr
2,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.06.2022 | 17:25
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 10-Jun-2022 / 15:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") - Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 10 June 2022 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 June 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 9 June 2022 for each PDMR as set out below: 

PDMR     Number of Shares acquired Share Price 
                     199.96p 
David Wood  5 
 
                     199.96p 
Julie Wirth  5

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status          PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                          Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification 
       code 
                          ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
                          Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan 
 b)      Nature of the transaction       Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the 
                          Wickes Share Incentive Plan 
                          Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                          199.96p              5 
       Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate Price       Aggregate Aggregate Total 
                                         Volume 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
       -Price                199.96p           5     999.80p 
e)      Date of the transaction        9 June 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction       XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Julie Wirth 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status          PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                          Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification 
       code 
                          ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
                          Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan 
 b)      Nature of the transaction       Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the 
                          Wickes Share Incentive Plan 
                          Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                          199.96p              5 
       Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate Price       Aggregate Aggregate Total 
                                         Volume 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
       -Price                199.96p           5     999.80p 
e)      Date of the transaction        9 June 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction       XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  167657 
EQS News ID:  1373373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.