Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Corp Launches Blockchain Cyber Security Employee Benefit Program in Puerto Rico

The initial program is intended to be offered as a voluntary benefit to over 40,000 Puerto Rico based employees

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the top cyber security companies specializing in data assurance and ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced that Cortelco has been named as the exclusive distributor of its cybersecure product in Puerto Rico. Initially, over 40,000 Cortelco Puerto Rico-based employees may enroll, and Cortelco intends to offer the services through Cortelco to its entire Puerto Rican client base.

The cybersecure product was designed to benefit employees securing their personal data with state-of-the-art dual blockchain technology typically available only to large, well-funded businesses, while at the same time increasing employee awareness of cybersecurity.

With the rise in remote employment over the last few years, data has become more vulnerable and often is not managed as securely as it should be. By allowing employees to utilize cybersecurity tools at home for their personal data, important documents, and images, Sollensys and Cortelco hope to create a new awareness of security best practices that will follow employees to work.

"Making cybersecurity awareness important on a personal level to employees by allowing personal use helps to change the mindset of each individual employee. Offering individual employees their own space on the blockchain introduces a genuine understanding of the importance of protecting their own personal data. This is the mindset employers want their employees coming to work with. We are pleased to have a managed service provider (MSP) of Cortelco's stature as our exclusive distributor in Puerto Rico," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp.

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turnkey, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

About Cortelco

Cortelco was founded on August 11, 1961 as a wholly owned subsidiary of ITT, the world's largest international distributor of telecommunications systems. In the early 1970s, ITT Puerto Rico, Inc., as it was then known, evolved from a manufacturing environment to a sales and service organization for telephone systems. Cortelco Puerto Rico, Inc. was born as a result of Alcatel Business Communications Corporation, its owner since 1987, which sold most of its telecommunications operations in the United States in 1990.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

