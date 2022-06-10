Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Richer Lives Ready Warriors announces its financial enrichment program to aid the transition from military to civilian life. The project intends to empower current service members and veterans with better financial literacy by educating them on how to deal with their financial concerns and debt management. Veterans don't get a lot of help regarding what to do when they leave the military or how to handle their funds, which is why Richer Lives Ready aims to guide them into financial stability.

Richer Lives Ready Warriors equips people with the mindset to develop a sustainable spending plan that helps them learn how to create savings and eliminate toxic debts. Being able to utilize their armed forces training to focus on their financial future is a crucial component of the program. Additionally, using military-friendly and relatable speech helps to normalize the transition from active service to the civilian world.

The training includes various methods to engage with people in their efforts to manage their finances and spending habits. These methods include keynotes and workshops under the leadership of Molinar himself with case studies and his own personal experience as a certified financial planner. Another component of the training program is the employer literacy initiative aiming to build a culture of wealth and responsibility among the people, which inspires them to cultivate a better and sustainable spending plan.

The component of financial counselling in the training aims at identifying the challenges, exploring the solutions, and overcoming challenges in order to create a detailed action plan which suits the circumstances of each individual member in the training project. The challenges faced by individual members due to the lack of a proper financial plan, lack of financial literacy, lack of education, etc., are addressed through appropriate guidance and training.

"Let's explore a different conversation with your team. The most engaging discussion around the challenges of money to be heard in a very long time. Let's take them from embarrassed to confident. From confused to focused, stressed to relaxed, from afraid of the future to looking forward with anticipation. This subject is too important and far-reaching to be politely ignored. This is financial education at its best, designed to help everyone move in the direction of their true potential, including you," says Frank A. Molinar.

Richer Lives Ready Warriors has paved the way to the next step in its mission of educating people across the globe by releasing the book 'Financial Dominance' written by Frank A. Molinar himself. The project works as a not-for-profit agency to help people manage their finances wisely.

Media Contact:

Name: Frank A. Molinar

Email: Hello@RicherLivesPress.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127258