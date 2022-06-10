Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that the Company has begun to engage in talks with third parties to acquire a new lithium project. The Company plans to strengthen its property portfolio through acquisitions and conduct more exploration plans within the upcoming year. With the increased influx of production and need for EV Batteries in the market, it is critical that the Company positions themselves as a leader in the lithium and cobalt space. The potential acquisition target follows Quantum Battery Metals' model of being located within Canada due to political and economic stability.

As the Company continues development opportunities in connection with the evaluation of the Nipissing Lorrain rockpile, the Company is looking to balance its portfolio in the discoveries category with acquisition of this Lithium property. Management is focusing on both lithium and cobalt as both are an integral part of the creation of EV Batteries. Global lithium-ion battery production is set to increase by 218% between 2020 and 2025. With the demand of lithium-ion batteries which is used in consumer products such as electronics, appliances, and cars, the next few years are vital to acquiring conflict-free battery metal properties.

"Quantum has positioned as an industry leader by its acquisitions of cobalt and lithium properties within the past years, and we understand the importance of evaluating our properties to its fullest. The interest of EV Metals has drastically increased due to the technology boom of this decade and we plan to situate ourselves as a prime contender. Throughout our course we've continued to keep a balanced portfolio of discoveries and early-stage development all focused on the idea of conflict-free Canadian battery metals," states David Greenway, director.

