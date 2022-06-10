Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
WKN: A3DEVQ ISIN: US29280W1099 Ticker-Symbol: 8610 
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2022 | 21:20
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1791 Management LLC: Today 1791 Management Announces Release of Energy Vault Research Report

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, published a research report about Energy Vault revealing 1791 Management's investigation of Energy Vault's business prospects.

1791 Management encourages all Energy Vault Stakeholders to read and provide comments. 1791 Management advocates due diligence and encourages Energy Vault Stakeholders to draw their own conclusions regarding the report.

A COPY OF THE REPORT IS AVAILABLE HERE: 1791 RESEARCH RE: ENERGY VAULT

CONTACTS:

1791 Management
https://www.1791management.com/
Phone: 702-850-9905
Email: info@1791management.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACTS:

Christopher Conatzer
cconatzer@1791management.com

Binxin Zhu
bzhu@1791management.com

Zhiyi Zhou
zzhou@1791management.com

Jonathan Wallentine
jwallentine@1791management.com

Keith Boyak
kboyak@1791management.com

Ryan Hammett
rhammett@1791management.com

SOURCE: 1791 Management LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704710/Today-1791-Management-Announces-Release-of-Energy-Vault-Research-Report

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
