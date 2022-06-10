Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Jifu.com has launched its travel platform, making choosing travel destinations and packages more accessible and affordable. Tourism across the world is gradually recovering with Covid restrictions being lifted. International travel is now an option after being stuck at home for over a year due to the pandemic. With schools closing for the summer, people are looking for cheap deals on hotels, flight tickets, cruises, condos, excursions, rental cars, and everything else related to travel.

Jifu.com is a subscription-based travel company. For a monthly fee of $25, members get access to a database of service providers at discounted prices.

The majority of Travel aggregators do not have contracts with individual hotels; there are database companies that do that. Jifu works with the same database companies as other online travel sites. Jifu does not add any markup to these rates before passing them on to its members.

Users have the option of a free trial for a period of 30 days. During this period, they will enjoy half the discount that regular members get on all their travel bookings. They can then choose to upgrade by paying the membership fee to enjoy the full discount. Members can opt to cancel their membership at any time. There is no contract, and there is no penalty for cancellation.

Brad Boyle, the CEO, and co-founder of Jifu said, "Our aim with Jifu was to make travel affordable and accessible. When you become a Jifu member, the scope for savings on travel is unlimited. Happy customers are our biggest asset. With thousands of people making summer travel plans, we hope many more people will benefit from the savings that Jifu offers."

