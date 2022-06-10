Annual Update of the "euro Medium Term Notes" Program

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has finalised the annual update of its 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 22-205 on June, 10th 2022) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org.

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 230,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28 508 million euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

