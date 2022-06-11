MarketVector Indexes GmbH announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MVIS Index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indexes, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The following changes will be implemented for some BlueStar Indexes on 16 June 2022 and for MVIS Indexes on 17 June 2022. They will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indexes Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar Israel Global Index (BLS )* 2 4 109 MVIS Australia Equal Weight (AUD) Index (MVMVW) 0 4 86 MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers (AUD) Index (MVMVS) 4 2 83 MVIS Egypt Index (MVEGPT) 1 1 25 MVIS GDP Africa Index (MVAFK) 4 1 80 MVIS Indonesia Index (MVIDX) 2 3 56 MVIS Russia Index (MVRSX) 0 0 26 MVIS Vietnam Index (MVVNM) 2 1 59 *Semi-annual review

Hard Assets Indexes Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar Agribusiness 50 Index (BMOO)* 5 4 50 MVIS Australia Resources (AUD) Index (MVMVR) 0 0 32 MVIS Global Agribusiness Index (MVMOO) 0 2 51 MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (MVGMET) 1 1 48 MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ) 4 2 100 MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index (MVCRAK) 1 0 25 MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (MVREMX) 3 1 22 MVIS Global Uranium Nuclear Energy Index (MVNLR) 0 0 25 *Semi-annual review

Sector Indexes Additions Deletions New Count BlueStar 5G Communications Index (BFIVG)* 4 1 87 BlueStar Artificial Intelligence Index (BAI)* 4 1 107 BlueStar Asia Technology Index (BSEAQ)* 15 11 98 BlueStar Autonomous Driving Index (BAUT)* 4 1 99 BlueStar Big Data and Analytics Index (BDATA)* 2 0 32 BlueStar China Internet Software Index (BCHNQ)* 6 4 46 BlueStar Data Center and Logistics Real Estate Index (BDLRT)* 4 1 40 BlueStar E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index (BEBKR)* 0 0 23 BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index (BECLG)* 4 4 94 BlueStar E-Commerce US Leaders Index (BECOM)* 1 8 51 BlueStar E-Games Index (BEGAM)* 6 2 60 BlueStar E-Healthcare Index (BEHC)* 5 2 50 BlueStar Electric Vehicle Industry Index (BEV)* 5 10 35 BlueStar Europe Travel and Vacation Index (BETOR)* 1 0 25 BlueStar Fintech Index (BFNQ)* 2 9 60 BlueStar Genomic Health Care Index (BDNA)* 4 15 79 BlueStar Global 5G Connectivity Index (BGFG)* 8 0 102 BlueStar Global GreenTech Index (BGTQ)* 31 1 115 BlueStar Global Logistics Index (BLOGR)* 1 0 65 BlueStar Global Onl. Gamb. Vid. Gam. eSports Index (BVGOG)* 3 1 50 BlueStar Global Robotics 3D Printing Index (BRB3D)* 1 3 54 BlueStar Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (BCRUZ)* 1 0 55 BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (BHDRO)* 2 2 25 BlueStar Israel Global Technology Index (BGTH)* 3 6 67 BlueStar Machine Learn. Quantum Comp. Index (BQTUM)* 5 2 71 BlueStar Robotics Index (BRBT)* 1 8 65 BlueStar Solar Energy Industry Index (BSOLR)* 7 1 39 BlueStar Top 10 US Banks Index (BUBNK)* 0 0 10 BlueStar Top 10 US List. Alt. Asset Mgr. Index (BUALT)* 0 0 10 BlueStar Total Security Index (BTOT)* 8 2 98 BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index (BTOUR)* 2 1 50 BlueStar US Machine Learn. Quantum Comp. Index (BUQFC)* 3 2 54 MVIS Australia A-REITs (AUD) Index (MVMVA) 1 0 18 MVIS Australia Banks (AUD) Index (MVMVB) 0 0 7 MVIS Digital India Index (MVDIND) 3 3 35 MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (MVDAPP) 1 1 25 MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (MVDAM) 2 2 25 MVIS Global Gaming Index (MVBJK) 0 0 38 MVIS Global Hydrogen Economy Index (MVHTWO) 1 1 25 MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy Index (MVSMOG) 2 0 72 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports(AUD) Index (MVESPOA) 1 0 25 MVIS Global Video Gaming eSports Index (MVESPO) 1 0 25 MVIS US Business Development Companies Index (MVBIZD) 1 1 25 MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT) 1 0 26 *Semi-annual review

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indexes can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on 9 September 2022.

