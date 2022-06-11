Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("the Company" or "Santacruz") announces with great sadness that a valued employee lost his life in a fatal accident at the Reserva mine in Bolivia.

Grover Coro Gómez, age 38 was working as a driller's helper with a senior driller when trying to release stuck ore in the ore chute. He walked inside the ore chute without its life-line. When the material resumed its free fall to the ore chute it got him caught and killed him.

Safety personnel immediately followed mine rescue protocols to close the mine, rescue the injured, inform the family and authorities and conduct a detailed investigation. The Company extends its condolences and is taking care of the family in this time of need.

The Company emphasizes safety as the top priority in all its mining operations. The investigation conclusions and recommendations will be reviewed with key mine-site management and all workers at all mining operations to better understand what more can be done to improve safety performance.

The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Latin America, with a primary focus on silver and zinc, but also including lead and copper. The Company currently has six producing projects, the Zimapan Mine, the Bolivar, Porco, Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita Mines, holds two exploration properties in its mineral property portfolio, the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect, and one development project, the Soracaya Project in addition to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business.

